Mandela's grandson arrested for not paying maintenance

  • South Africa
File: Mbuso Mandela was taken into custody on Thursday after a magistrate denied him bail. He has previously been accused of rape but the charges were dropped. Photo: eNCA/Bianca Bothma

JOHANNESBURG - Nelson Mandela's grandson Mbuso has been arrested for failing to pay child support and faces a contempt of court charge.

He has been behind bars since Thursday, after a magistrate denied him bail, and is due back in court on Thursday,  19 January.

According to a Sunday World report, the child's mother has accused Mandela of squandering his R4-million inheritance from the struggle icon.

This is not Mandela's first brush with the law. He was accused of rape in 2015 but those charges were dropped last year.

 

