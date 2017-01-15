Mandela's grandson arrested for not paying maintenance

JOHANNESBURG - Nelson Mandela's grandson Mbuso has been arrested for failing to pay child support and faces a contempt of court charge.
He has been behind bars since Thursday, after a magistrate denied him bail, and is due back in court on Thursday, 19 January.
According to a Sunday World report, the child's mother has accused Mandela of squandering his R4-million inheritance from the struggle icon.
This is not Mandela's first brush with the law. He was accused of rape in 2015 but those charges were dropped last year.
eNCA
