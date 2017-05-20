Mandla Hlatshwayo to be laid to rest

Mandla Hlatshwayo was shot and killed on Sunday night during a robbery in Pimville Soweto. Photo: Facebook / Mandla Hlatshwayo

JOHANNESBURG - Actor and Jozi FM DJ, Mandla Hlatshwayo, will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Hlatshwayo and his friend, Oupa Duma, were gunned down in Pimville, Soweto on Sunday, while trying to assist two women who were being robbed.

The former Generations actor and his friend were declared dead at the scene.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders.

For the family, his brutal murder is especially hard to accept since Hlatswayo's father died in a similar way decades ago.

eNCA