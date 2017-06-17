Manenberg gangster sentenced to 22 years: W Cape Police

File: Alfonso Seconds was sentenced on Thursday for the murder of two young men in 2015 and 2016. Photo: via freestockphotos.biz

CAPE TOWN – A notorious Manenberg gangster has been sentenced to 22 years behind bars on a host of charges, including murder, Western Cape police said on Friday.

Alfonso Seconds was sentenced on Thursday for the murder of two young men in 2015 and 2016.

He was also convicted on a charge of attempted murder, the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as a charge under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act which related to his gang activities, police spokeswoman Noloyiso Rwexana said.

“The Manenberg SAPS Serious Violent Crimes detective team who is responsible for investigating all serious violent crime, which includes murder and all gang related activity, successfully applied the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA) in this investigation,” said Rwexana.

“The dedicated team of detectives worked tirelessly to bring closure to the families of the victims of his crimes.”

African News Agency