Mantashe meets mine, unions after fatalities

The search for a fifth miner at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof mine near Westonaria continues.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has lambasted mining companies.

This after the deaths of four mine workers at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof mine near Westonaria.

The search for a fifth miner continues.

Several weeks ago, seven miners were killed following a seismic event at another Sibanye-Stillwater operation in Carletonville.

Mantashe says the biggest challenge for the mining industry is stemming the deaths in the sector.

"My own observation is that there is a big challenge for us to stop the riff from becoming a killing field," he said.

Meanwhile, the Bench Marks Foundation says the number of deaths at Sibanye-Stillwater's operations suggests the company's putting profit ahead of worker safety.

Unions Amcu and NUM are calling for serious intervention at Sibanye-Stillwater.

