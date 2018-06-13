Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Mantashe meets mine, unions after fatalities

  • South Africa
WESTONARIA 13 June 2018 - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has lambasted mining companies. This after the death of four mine workers at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof mine near Westonaria. Video: eNCA
File: The search for a fifth miner at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof mine near Westonaria continues. Photo: AFP / Marco Longari

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has lambasted mining companies.

This after the deaths of four mine workers at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof mine near Westonaria.

The search for a fifth miner continues.

Several weeks ago, seven miners were killed following a seismic event at another Sibanye-Stillwater operation in Carletonville.

WATCH: Sibanye-Stillwater mine workers fear for their lives

Mantashe says the biggest challenge for the mining industry is stemming the deaths in the sector.

"My own observation is that there is a big challenge for us to stop the riff from becoming a killing field," he said.

Meanwhile, the Bench Marks Foundation says the number of deaths at Sibanye-Stillwater's operations suggests the company's putting profit ahead of worker safety.

Unions Amcu and NUM are calling for serious intervention at Sibanye-Stillwater.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close