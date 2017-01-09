Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Mantashe reprimands ANCWL

  • South Africa
PRETORIA, 08 January 2016 - The ANC Women's League says next year this time Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma must be the one delivering the party's January 8 statement. It formally endorsed her to replace President Jacob Zuma as head of the ANC. Video: eNCA

PRETORIA - ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe has lashed out at party structures already endorsing their preferred candidates for party president.

This comes after the ANC Women's League publicly backed outgoing AU Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the position.

Mantashe called the move premature.

The women’s league says Dlamini-Zuma has shown exceptional leadership qualities.

Last year Cosatu threw its support behind Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mantashe says these actions goes against the party's procedures.

