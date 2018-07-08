UPDATE: Public given more time to comment on mining charter

File: Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has several submissions to consider before the draft is eventually finalised.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe extending the public comment period for the mining charter by a month.

There have been calls for the deadline to be extended.

[JUST IN] Mineral Resources Minister Mantashe announces that the DMR is extending the public comment period for the #MiningCharter by a month. The deadline was 27 July. Now extended to end of August. @eNCA — Michael (@TheMikeAppel) July 8, 2018

#MiningCharter Mantashe: There is no rush. We will align the charter with the BEE Codes. I am in the industry for the fourth month. It is quite exciting to be back here. I am so excited. If you think I'm here because it's a deployment. No, it's an industry I love. It made me. — Michael (@TheMikeAppel) July 8, 2018

#MiningCharter Mantashe: All I am doing is ploughing back into an industry that made me. We must be ready to make this industry better. — Michael (@TheMikeAppel) July 8, 2018

Mantashe gave the closing address at the end of the two-day mining charter summit.

Mining sector stakeholders have been meeting to discuss the draft charter.

The document has been heavily criticised for failing to provide a clear outline for the management of community trusts.

Stakeholders have also said they want more detail on environmental rehabilitation.

It’s been a mixed bag of opinion as expected and Mantashe has several submissions to consider before the draft is eventually finalised.

