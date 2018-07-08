Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

UPDATE: Public given more time to comment on mining charter

  • South Africa
File: Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has several submissions to consider before the draft is eventually finalised.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe extending the public comment period for the mining charter by a month.

There have been calls for the deadline to be extended. 

Mantashe gave the closing address at the end of the two-day mining charter summit.

Mining sector stakeholders have been meeting to discuss the draft charter.

The document has been heavily criticised for failing to provide a clear outline for the management of community trusts.

HAVE YOUR SAY: Mining charter open for public comment

Stakeholders have also said they want more detail on environmental rehabilitation.

It’s been a mixed bag of opinion as expected and Mantashe has several submissions to consider before the draft is eventually finalised.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close