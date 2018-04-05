Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Mantashe wants police unit to deal with mineworkers murders

  • South Africa
File: Mineral Resources Minister, Gwede Mantashe, wants a police unit established to combat mineworker murders. Photo: SAPA / Werner Beukes

LIMPOPO - Mineral Resources Minister, Gwede Mantashe, has visited injured mineworkers in Burgersfort, Limpopo.

On Monday, six Modikwa Platinum mineworkers were killed and 28 others injured when the bus they were on was petrol bombed.

 

 

Mantashe says the vicious attack is an act of anarchy that can't be allowed.

He wants a police unit established to combat mineworker murders.

 

 

One of the five men arrested for their alleged role appeared in court on Thursday.

The other four will appear on Friday on murder and attempted murder charges.

 

 

eNCA

