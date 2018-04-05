Mantashe wants police unit to deal with mineworkers murders

LIMPOPO - Mineral Resources Minister, Gwede Mantashe, has visited injured mineworkers in Burgersfort, Limpopo.

On Monday, six Modikwa Platinum mineworkers were killed and 28 others injured when the bus they were on was petrol bombed.

Burning a bus full of people is anarchy. A person decided to burn a bus & kill people in the bus, not just 6 but all #ModikwaMine — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) April 5, 2018

Mantashe says the vicious attack is an act of anarchy that can't be allowed.

He wants a police unit established to combat mineworker murders.

Don't close the #ModikwaMine. The @DMR_SA must assess the state of mines in the country, to avoid closure of mines — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) April 5, 2018

One of the five men arrested for their alleged role appeared in court on Thursday.

The other four will appear on Friday on murder and attempted murder charges.

Just arrived at Modikwa Platinum Mine following a tragic incident where 6 mineworkers passed on & others injured pic.twitter.com/KZElCQ4sWK — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) April 5, 2018

eNCA