LIMPOPO - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe will visit injured mineworkers in Burgersfort, Limpopo this morning.

Minister Mantashe to visit injured mineworkers in Burgersfort pic.twitter.com/hoejqsKKFM — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) April 4, 2018

Earlier this week six mineworkers were killed and 28 injured when a vehicle they were travelling in was petrol-bombed.

Mantashe will visit the Modikwa platinum mine where the workers are employed.

He'll also visit the local hospital where some of the injured miners are being treated.

Five men have been arrested for their alleged role in Monday's attack.

They'll be appearing in court today on charges of murder, attempted murder, and damage to property.

eNCA