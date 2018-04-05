Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Mantashe will visit injured mineworkers in Burgersfort

  • South Africa
FILE: Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe. Photo: eNCA/ Lindokuhle Xulu

LIMPOPO - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe will visit injured mineworkers in Burgersfort, Limpopo this morning.

 

 

Earlier this week six mineworkers were killed and 28 injured when a vehicle they were travelling in was petrol-bombed.

Mantashe will visit the Modikwa platinum mine where the workers are employed.

He'll also visit the local hospital where some of the injured miners are being treated.

Five men have been arrested for their alleged role in Monday's attack.

They'll be appearing in court today on charges of murder, attempted murder, and damage to property.

eNCA

