WATCH: Manuel slams Magashule over Winnie museum

JOHANNESBURG – Former finance minister Trevor Manuel on Thursday took a swipe at ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule, over the long-delayed Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Brandfort museum.

Manuel, Tony Ehrenreich, Judge Siraj Desai and Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille were among those gathering at the St George's Cathedral to pay tribute to Mam' Winnie.

“We’re all aware that the restoration of the house was budgeted for many years ago. The project was never implemented. We’re now told by Ace Magashule that they’ve been in contact with the family since 2007. This is the same premier who processed the approval of the Estina Dairy Project… Where is the money that it was budgeted for.”

Minister of Public Service Ayanda Dlodlo said Winnie dedicated her life to serving her fellow citizens.

“Mama was a public servant… and as a young social worker, she served the public… we need to inculcate that spirit of selfless service amongst the civil servants for us to be able to emulate the work of a fellow civil servant,” she said.

Western Cape Cosatu secretary Ehrenreich also paid tribute the freedom fighter.

“Comrade Winnie Mandela I bring you the warmest regards from the millions of Cosatu members. We’re here to share the pain of your passing. We’ve come here to celebrate your life. You were the light in the darkest days of apartheid. You taught us to be brave… in defence of our people. Took us to the freedom that we today enjoy.”

