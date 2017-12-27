MAP: Johannesburg road closures for New Year's Eve

File: The Johannesburg Road Agency plans to close streets leading to the M1 North and South. Photo: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) will be closing off all roads leading to the M1 North and South on the Double Decker (DD) section for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The roads will be closed at 20:00 on December 31 and will be reopened after 01:00 on New Year’s Day.

The following sections will be completely closed:

1. M1 South Smit Street on-ramp – motorists are advised to use Smit Street off-ramp.

2. M1 South Carr Street on-ramp

3. M1 North: Crown interchange to DD - motorists are advised to use M2 East

4. M2 West: Crown interchange to DD

5. M1 North on-ramp from Booysens Road: Selby to M1 North DD

M2 East: Eloff Street: on-ramp will not be closed but motorists should be aware that access to the M1 North is closed.

eNCA