Maphatsoe will support Zuma in court

JOHANNESBURG – The ANC's Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) chairperson, Kebby Maphatsoe says he will attend in his personal capacity the court case of former president Jacob Zuma on Friday.

The MKMVA has pledged support for the former president.

Zuma and his co-accused French arms dealer, Thales SA, will appear in the Durban High Court.

“One thing we have in Umkhonto wesizwe is that if one of your own is in crisis, you don’t leave them behind. You carry them. Jacob Zuma is a member of the ANC, the instruction doesn’t say you’re your own comrades…Jacob Zuma is not guilty of anything. It’s allegations until proven guilty,” said Maphatsoe.

Zuma faces 16 charges relating to 783 payments, which, it is claimed, he received in connection with the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal.

The former head of public prosecutions, Mokotedi Mpshe, dropped the charges in 2009 based on the "spy tapes" audio transcripts.

Large groups of pro-Zuma supporters are expected to march to the courthouse.

Zuma made his first court appearance on corruption charges on the 29th of June 2005.

It was just fifteen days after former President Thabo Mbeki had fired him as deputy president.

Supporters held night vigils.

And Zuma’s trademark song Mshini Wami became a national hit.

He used the court steps to launch a campaign saying he was the victim of a political conspiracy.

Thirteen years later, Zuma’s legal team will remain unchanged – attorney Michael Hulley and lead counsel Advocate Kemp J Kemp.

For the NPA it's once again lead prosecutor Adv Billy Downer.

The case will start at 9:30 am.

Both prosecution and defence teams have already agreed no bail application is necessary and so Zuma and a French representative from Thales SA will be warned by a Judge to appear in court again for their next appearance later in the year.

They will not be asked to plead to the charges – and the case will be formally placed on the court roll. Zumas legal team is likely to announce it will apply for a review of Shaun Abrahams decision to prosecute him, potentially postponing the start of a criminal trial.

