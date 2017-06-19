Marikana murder-accused in court

File: A group of about 30 men allegedly chased and killed Sabata Chale with pangas, axes and spears in Marikana West in December 2016. Photo: SXC.hu

JOHANNESBURG - Fourteen men accused of hacking a man to death in Marikana in the North West were set to appear in the Rustenburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

The 14, including activist Napoleon Webster, were arrested following the murder of Sabata Petrus Chale in Marikana West in December last year.

Aubrey Seitsang, Sibonile Sobopha, Mdlondozi Fundiwo, Herbert Baqhesi, Napoleon Webster, and William Nyenyane had already been denied bail.

Aphndile Pungone, Samson Gqwetani, Gift Luveli, Nkululeko Msithwa, Nkosindiphile Nziyose, Luvo Soyizwaphi, Sivuyile Qasha, and Mzolisi Mbulana were expected to apply for bail on Monday.

The state argued they hacked Chale (39) to death on 8 December 2016, allegedly over the allocation of low-cost RDP houses at Marikana West Extension 2.

Chale was allegedly chased by a group of about 30 people and was hacked to death with pangas, axes, and spears.

He died at the scene.

His attackers allegedly drank his blood.

On the same afternoon as the attack, residents of Marikana West marched to the Marikana police station and declared their area a no-go area for the police.

They allegedly told the station commander that officers would enter Marikana West at their own risk.

African News Agency