Mark Kingon appointed as acting SARS boss

Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Mark Kingon is the acting SARS Commissioner.

Kingon was the acting chief officer of business and individual taxes division at the revenue service.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Tom Moyane with immediate effect.

The president says his decision was sparked by public interest to restore SARS' credibility.

He says certain developments during Moyane's tenure have weakened confidence in the receiver of revenue.

Moyane's been slammed for the manner in which he handled the Jonas Makwakwa matter.

Last week, Makwakwa handed in his resignation citing "personal reasons".

He was suspended in 2017 but was later reinstated after being cleared of wrongdoing.

