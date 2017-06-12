Trial of Hope Zinde's son resumes

File: Mark Warona Zinde, 23, is accused of killing his mother Hope, who was also a former journalist and television news anchor. Photo: Gallo / Antonio Muchave

PRETORIA – The trial of Mark Warona Zinde, son of former SABC board member Hope Zinde, is expected to start in the Pretoria High Court on Monday.

The 23-yearl-old stands accused of killing his mother and being possession of drugs.

The State alleges that the murder happened at their home in Hartbeespoort Dam.

Hope's lifeless body was found in the boot of her car at the Pecanwood Estate in June last year.

Zinde was referred to undergo psychiatric evaluation at the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital in Pretoria following his arrest.

The assessment report declared that he was fit to stand trial and was capable of understanding court proceedings.

The report further stated that he did not suffer any mental disorder when he allegedly killed his mother, however the family insisted that he was not in his right mind.

The defence disputed the report and wanted him to be re-admitted at Weskoppies for a computed tomography (CAT scan) of his brain and an electroencephalogram (EEG). The court dismissed this application.

Zinde also faces another charge of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm. He was arrested in November last year for allegedly attacking his father Dr Lebohang Manoto at his Walkerville home, south of Johannesburg.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) agreed to centralise the cases of murder and assault levelled against Zinde.

African News Agency