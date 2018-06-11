Mashaba threatens to attach ANC's Luthuli House

File: Mayor Herman Mashaba on Monday said that the City of Johannesburg would attach property the headquarters of the ANC due to its failure to pay over R300,000 in legal fees. Photo: eNCA/Scott Smith

JOHANNESBURG - Mayor Herman Mashaba on Monday said that the City of Johannesburg would attach property at the headquarters of the African National Congress (ANC) due to its failure to pay over R300,000 in legal fees.

This after the council obtained a writ of execution against the party.

“Should the ANC fail to honour this payment by Friday, 15 June 2018, the City has instructed its lawyers to proceed with the execution of the court order, which will result in R300,000 worth of property being seized from the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, by the Sheriff of the High Court," Mashaba said in a statement.

The matter arose in September 2017 after the South Gauteng High Court struck from the roll the ANC's urgent application to table a motion of no confidence against the Joburg Speaker Vasco da Gama and Mashaba by secret ballot.

The Johannesburg court then awarded costs in favour of the municipality.

Mashaba said the R300,000 due from the costs awarded by the court belonged to the residents of this city, adding that he will not hesitate to execute this court order should the ANC fail to make payment.

