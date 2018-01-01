Mashaba to probe contractors who built houses damaged by storm

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said the city’s group risk advisory services would conduct a full risk assessment of the damage caused by the storm and a preliminary report was expected to be released by Friday, 1 January 2018. Photo: Herman Mashaba official twitter

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg wants an investigation into contractors involved in building some of the houses damaged during a violent storm on Saturday.

On Sunday, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said the city’s group risk advisory services would conduct a full risk assessment of the damage caused by the storm and a preliminary report was expected to be released by Friday. The report would contain the full extent of the damage caused by the storm and whether the event needed to be declared a provincial or national disaster.

Heavy rain and hail smashed parts of the city and outlying areas on Saturday afternoon, leaving two people dead.

A number of incidents were reported in the south and west of Johannesburg after the storm, including the structural collapse of parts of the roof, and subsequent flooding, at the Trade Route Mall in Lenasia.

The storm uprooted trees, which closed certain roads, and damaged houses, blowing off roofs, and vehicles in various areas, especially in Protea Glen in Soweto.

Six people were injured in a minibus taxi crash on the N12 near Impala Road, while other minor crashes during the storm were reported.

Mashaba conducted an inspection on Sunday of the damage caused by the storm in Lenasia, Soweto, and Westbury.

He met provincial disaster centre officials and Gauteng provincial departments to chart a way to help displaced residents. The provincial government has provided tents and temporary shelter, food parcels and blankets to some residents.

Blacklisting is not punishment enough. They must pay back the money https://t.co/9sTOBiYP99 — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) December 31, 2017

I'm in Westbury assessing more damage done by yesterday's storm. This flat had it's whole roof blown off.



The more we assess the more critical the situation is becoming. pic.twitter.com/ihMD07GXSz — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) December 31, 2017

Ntate Eric Moabelo was injured during last night's storm. The rest of his family were fortunate enough to escape without injuries.



This storm has come at an unfortunate time but we need to work with Provincial and National Government to help our residents ASAP. pic.twitter.com/xZ6YJ6XzGy — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) December 31, 2017

Today, I am visiting areas affected by yesterday afternoon’s heavy rainfall.



A number of incidents were reported in parts of the south and west of Johannesburg as a result of the storm - including the structural collapse at a mall. pic.twitter.com/KlLTpkijzB — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) December 31, 2017

Mashaba said a multi-organisational approach was necessary to address the storm damage.

“Further to this, the city’s group risk advisory services will also conduct an investigation into the quality of some of the buildings which collapsed as a result of the storm, particularly the identities of contractors involved in the construction of some of these buildings; the city’s role in issuing certificates of occupation which affirm the safety of these buildings; and the role of financial institutions, such as lenders and banks, who fund construction of some of these poor buildings,” Mashaba said.

This investigation was expected to be completed within the next 60 days.

City Parks and similar entities were clearing debris, stones, and other material blown onto roads during the storm, while the Johannesburg Roads Agency was assessing affected traffic lights and roads to restore the city to normality.

Earlier, Gauteng infrastructure development MEC Jacob Mamabolo said reports had been received that two people had died in Lenasia when a tree fell on the car they were travelling in.

African News Agency