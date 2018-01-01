Mashaba wants parts of Gauteng declared disaster areas

JOHANNESBURG, 01 January 2018 - Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba wants parts of Gauteng affected by Saturday's storm to be declared disaster areas. Two people died and several houses were damaged by heavy rains and hailstorms. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba wants parts of Gauteng affected by Saturday's storm to be declared disaster areas.

Two people died and several houses were damaged by heavy rains and hailstorms.

"I need this matter investigated. I have assigned our group risk service team and I have asked him to put a competent team where I need two reports. I need the first report by Friday to assess the extent of the damage so that we can get the province or national government to declare this area a disaster so that we can get more support for our people," says Herman Mashaba, City of Johannesburg Mayor.

"Secondly I need an assessment to be done on all these houses, I need to see the role of government and how these houses were built. I also need an investigation on the quality of these contractors that built these houses for our people," Mashaba says.

"I need to know who are these people. Honestly there has to be consequences. I believe in the rule of law. I think we need as a City of Johannesburg to bring back the rule of law. I think there has to be respect for one another, particularly our poor vulnerable people. The days of taking them for granted have got to come to an end," he says.

