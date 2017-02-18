Mass hysteria lands teens in hospital

Mqanduli, Eastern Cape, 18 February 2017 - Medical experts are investigating after a 16-year-old girl died and 42 others at an Eastern Cape school were taken to hospital. The following media may contain sensitive material Video: eNCA

MQANDULI, Eastern Cape - Medical experts are still investigating after a 16-year-old girl died and 42 others were hospitalised at an Eastern Cape school.

Reports suggest the pupils, almost all of them girls aged between 16 and 17, are suffering from mass hysteria.

It appears the incident has been sparked by a frog jumping into the middle of the room during a prayer service at the school, scaring the already upset girls.

Doctors have told the education department that initial results are inconclusive.

But, as in many communities in South Africa, many parents believe that something else is at play.

