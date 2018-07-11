Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Massive clampdown on taxis in Joburg

  • South Africa
File: Authorities say they are not targeting taxis, but that this forms part of their new strategy and campaign. Photo: eNCA/ Silindelo Masikane

JOHANNESBURG - A massive clampdown on taxis is expected on Wednesday morning along Jan Smuts Avenue, outside Johannesburg.

More than 50 Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers will be out in full force to dish out tickets and to impound unroadworthy taxis.

Authorities say they are not targeting taxis, but that this forms part of their new strategy and campaign.

They said Jan Smuts is problematic, with numerous complaints about taxi drivers' behaviour.

Last month, Metro police impounded more than 500 unroadworthy taxis in Johannesburg since it commenced with operation 'Buya Mthetho'.

