Mathe's 2006 escape was an inside job: Cope

Rapist and murderer Ananias Mathe in the Johannesburg Court in 2009. He died on Tuesday in the Kokstad C-max prison. Photo: Gallo Images

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People claims that Correctional Services covered up Ananias Mathe's 2006 apparent Vaseline escape.

The party claims it was an inside job, saying during the inspection of Mathe's cell there were no traces of petroleum jelly.

FULL DOCUMENTARY: Houdini Man

Cope also claims the window was not big enough to fit through the prisoner's head. Mathe died on Tuesday night at a Durban hospital.

He was serving a 54-year sentence after being convicted of rape, attempted murder and robbery.