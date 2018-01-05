Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Matric 2017's top achievers ready to tackle new challenges

  • South Africa
These top achievers are ready to tackle the next chapter in their lives. Photo: Twitter / @DBE_SA

JOHANNESBURG - The country's top performing pupils gathered in Johannesburg on Thursday ahead of the Matric results announcement.

Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, joined them for breakfast.

Although they all know they have passed very well, they'll have to wait until Friday like their peers to get the details.

These top achievers are ready to tackle the next chapter in their lives and are hoping their lives outside of school, will be just as successful.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close