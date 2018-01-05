Matric 2017's top achievers ready to tackle new challenges

These top achievers are ready to tackle the next chapter in their lives. Photo: Twitter / @DBE_SA

JOHANNESBURG - The country's top performing pupils gathered in Johannesburg on Thursday ahead of the Matric results announcement.

Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, joined them for breakfast.

A few minutes to go until the announcement of #MatricResults2017. Watch it live on SABC1 at 18h00! @ElijahMhlanga pic.twitter.com/dQ56G8rGIX — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) January 4, 2018

Although they all know they have passed very well, they'll have to wait until Friday like their peers to get the details.

These top achievers are ready to tackle the next chapter in their lives and are hoping their lives outside of school, will be just as successful.

TOP Physical Science Learner Timera Naidoo from Port Shepstone Secondary School in KZN #MatricResults2017 @DBE_SA @DBE_KZN pic.twitter.com/XH2MOdWKKY — Balosang Sanki Lerefolo (@BalosangSanki) January 4, 2018

TOP LSEN Learner Joshua Kelley Chetty from Nuwe Hoopskool in Gauteng #MatricResults2017 @DBE_SA @EducationGP pic.twitter.com/oZ6p5p62BJ — Balosang Sanki Lerefolo (@BalosangSanki) January 4, 2018

TOP achiever in Quintile 1st Place Reamohetse Mofitiso from Lehana Senior Secondary in Eastern Cape #MatricResults2017 @DBE_SA @ECDOEZA pic.twitter.com/9RooxPPixI — Balosang Sanki Lerefolo (@BalosangSanki) January 4, 2018

TOP achiever in Quintile 2 is Siyanda Pikwa from Raymond Mhlaba Secondary School in Gauteng #MatricResults2017 @DBE_SA @EducationGP pic.twitter.com/9LMp4x6eY4 — Balosang Sanki Lerefolo (@BalosangSanki) January 4, 2018

TOP achiever in Quintile3 1st Place is Mandisa Xaba from Sakhelwe High School in KZN #MatricResults2017 @DBE_SA @DBE_KZN pic.twitter.com/4uvBp7p0dI — Balosang Sanki Lerefolo (@BalosangSanki) January 4, 2018

TOP achiever in Quintile 4 1st place is Anza Tshipetane from Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo #MatricResults2017 @DBE_SA @edu_limp pic.twitter.com/65bJLzM3IU — Balosang Sanki Lerefolo (@BalosangSanki) January 4, 2018

TOP achiever in Quintile 5 1st place is Janke Van Dyk from Bellville High School in Western Cape #MatricResults2017 @DBE_SA @WC_EduMin pic.twitter.com/RMXJAlJqA1 — Balosang Sanki Lerefolo (@BalosangSanki) January 4, 2018

eNCA