Mazibuko concerned with DA's treatment of De Lille

CAPE TOWN - Former DA Parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko says while she still supports the DA, she is concerned with the way it’s treating Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.

She was delivering the Barry Streek Memorial Lecture at the Cape Town Press Club.

The Apolitical Academy Director is also calling for a radical shake-up of the electoral system.

"If there was an election tomorrow I would still be a DA supporter, but my support for the DA is not forever," she said.

"My blood is not blue, well it's blue until it's exposed to oxygen and then its red you know."

Even though she would still give the DA her vote, Mazibuko said she ‘smells a rat’ in the DA’s attempts at ousting De Lille.

"She's an uppity woman of colour, is that what the accusation is? There are allegations of corruption but they don't seem to have been followed through.

"There are allegations of mismanagement but there's no real evidence. We're pointed to websites but they don't clarify anything," said Mazibuko.

Mazibuko believes the future lies in the hands of citizens and the judiciary.

"There are opportunities for civil society organisations, for courageous groups and people to actually prosecute the powers of political parties in the highest court, in order to make sure that we’re are not simply abdicating responsibility to one group of organisations, and as citizens simply hope and pray and cross our fingers that come election time, the right person will take over," said Mazibuko.

She believes there is a need for direct elections to vote for individuals and that South Africans need to take this fight to the Constitutional Court.

