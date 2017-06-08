Mbalula learns of Miss SA's attempted hijacking, vows fight against crime

JOHANNESBURG - Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was a victim of an attempted hijacking, on Smuts Avenue in Hyde Park Johannesburg on Wednesday evening.

A statement released by the Ministry said Police Minister Fikile Mbalula contacted Nel-Peters and the Miss South Africa Organization and shared words of comfort.

I've learned of an attempted hijacked of Miss SA. The attack on women and children will be hard fought. Crime Must Fall pic.twitter.com/119O6BBgpE — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) June 7, 2017

“As it can be understood, Miss Nel-Peters is shaken but in good spirit and safe – she has incredible courage”, said Mbalula.

According to the Miss South Africa Facebook page, Nel-Peters was approached by three armed hijackers, she somehow managed to exit the vehicle and was aided by a good Samaritan who drove her away from the scene.

Miss SA’s car and handbag were said to be found at the scene by a security company.

Minister Mbalula used the incident to reiterate that he views all crimes against women as an added priority.

“We have no time to waste, as criminals terrorise citizens especially women and children”, said Mbalula.

Miss SA is said to be unharmed and police were at the scene conducting investigations.

The Police Minister vowed to continue deploying all resources in the fight against violent crimes and crimes against women.

eNCA