Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Mbalula learns of Miss SA's attempted hijacking, vows fight against crime

  • South Africa
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula Photo: Jonisayi Maromo/ANA

JOHANNESBURG - Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was a victim of an attempted hijacking, on Smuts Avenue in Hyde Park Johannesburg on Wednesday evening.

A statement released by the Ministry said Police Minister Fikile Mbalula contacted Nel-Peters and the Miss South Africa Organization and shared words of comfort.

 

“As it can be understood, Miss Nel-Peters is shaken but in good spirit and safe – she has incredible courage”, said Mbalula.

According to the Miss South Africa Facebook page, Nel-Peters was approached by three armed hijackers, she somehow managed to exit the vehicle and was aided by a good Samaritan who drove her away from the scene.

Miss SA’s car and handbag were said to be found at the scene by a security company.

Minister Mbalula used the incident to reiterate that he views all crimes against women as an added priority.

“We have no time to waste, as criminals terrorise citizens especially women and children”, said Mbalula.

Miss SA is said to be unharmed and police were at the scene conducting investigations.

The Police Minister vowed to continue deploying all resources in the fight against violent crimes and crimes against women.

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close