Mbalula unfazed by Ntlemeza's latest court bid

File: Police minister Fikile Mbalula, launched a new cluster operations command centre at the Blue Downs police station in Cape Town. Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier

CAPE TOWN - Police minister Fikile Mbalula is not fazed by axed Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza’s decision to take him to court.

Ntlemeza lodged a high court application seeking an interdict against Mbalula to stop him from interfering with his duties.

“That cannot define my job spec, my job spec is bigger than that, Ntlemeza is not a real issue. I need stability in the force. I’ve told you from the onset, wherever in terms of the leadership of the police we’re looking at those issues. We’re attending to them,"Mbalula said when asked about how he is tackling Ntlemeza's latest legal bid.

Ntlemeza wants to stop Mbalula from interfering with his duties at the Hawks – although a court has now found that his appointment was invalid.

Mbalula was speaking at the launch of a new cluster operations command centre at the Blue Downs police station, he said his priority now was "escalate his fight against crime."

“Fantastic operation, fantastic operation bringing everybody on board focused on hotspots. Bringing crime levels down in the highly affected areas in terns of our police stations. Giving support to our police officers on the ground both human and you know material support,” Mbalula said.

The former sports and recreation minister didn’t mince his words when addressing the men in blue.

“This must be operation w**** tsotsi. Operation tsotsi’s moet k** in Afrikaans,” he said.

eNCA