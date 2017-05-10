Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Mbalula pulls up driver online

File: Fikile Mbalula, nicknamed "Razzmatazz" from his time as sports and recreation minister, has more than 750,000 Twitter followers. Photo: Jonisayi Maromo/ANA

JOHANNESBURG - A woman seeking advice on Twitter about buying a driver's licence got more than she bargained for on Wednesday when her inquiry caught the eye of police minister and prolific tweeter Fikile Mbalula.

"It's a criminal offence to buy a driver's licence ngathi ligwinya," Mbalula replied, using a local word for a doughnut.

Mbalula, nicknamed "Razzmatazz" from his time as sports and recreation minister, has more than 750,000 Twitter followers and sees his personal feed as a useful tool in the fight against South Africa's high crime rates.

South Africa's traffic laws and regulations are tight by African standards although reports of driving instructors asking for bribes or people driving without a valid licence are common.

