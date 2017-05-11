Mbalula warns against anarchy

Residents of the Eldorado Park and Freedom Park districts throw stones during clashes with riot police. Photo: AFP / Gulshan Khan

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says citizens have a right to protest.

But he warns that destruction of property, road closures and looting of stores won’t be allowed.

Nearly 100 people have been arrested following days of violent protests in Eldorado Park.

Residents took to the streets on Monday, demanding houses and land.

The demonstrations have seen roads closed and shops looted.

Police top brass have now engaged with residents to assess the situation.

“We have managed to arrest 73 people for different charges including public violence, possession of stolen property, and burglary," said Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange.

Police say they will maintain a presence in the many communities where protests are taking place.

Meanwhile, protesters have warned they'll up the ante until their demands are met.

eNCA