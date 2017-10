File: Robert McBride is facing charges of child abuse and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Photo: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Peggy Nkomo

PRETORIA - Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) boss Robert McBride is due back in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday.



McBride is facing charges of child abuse and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

McBride was granted R10,000 bail with the condition that he does not contact any witnesses.

He has denied the allegations, but admitted to admonishing the minor because of her behaviour.

He said the incident has been exaggerated.

eNCA