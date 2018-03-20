McBride back in court on child abuse charges

File: Robert McBride was granted R10,000 bail with the condition that he does not contact any witnesses. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride is expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Tuesday to face a charge of contravening provisions of the Children’s Act.

McBride has been charged with child abuse and an alternative charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, after allegedly assaulting a family member in August.

He was granted R10,000 bail with the condition that he does not contact any witnesses.

On 27 February, McBride made a U-turn and abandoned his initial plan to make representations as to why he should not be prosecuted for child abuse.

At the time, Magistrate Ignatius du Preez transferred the matter to the regional court where McBride will stand trial.

The relative claimed he beat and strangled her.

According to reports, she said that the alleged assault was not an isolated incident and it "happened all the time".

- Additional reporting ANA

