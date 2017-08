Ipid head Robert McBride appeared in court on Wednesday after being accused of assaulting a child. Photo: Gallo / Madelene Cronjé

JOHANNESBURG - Robert McBride, director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), appeared in court in Pretoria on Wednesday on a charge related to contravention of the Children's Act.

The magistrate granted him R10,000 bail.

Ipid said in a statement that McBride would like the trial to start as soon as possible so that he can clear his name.

An acquaintance accused McBride of assaulting a minor, a claim he says is exaggerated.

eNCA