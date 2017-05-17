McBride-Phahlane battle means crime-fighting being neglected: MPs

FILE: Composite image of SAPS Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane (L) and Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride (R). Photo: eNCA/ Lenyaro Sello (L) and Gallo / Madelene Cronjé (R)

PARLIAMENT - Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police says it will call Minister Fikile Mbalula to appear before it.

The committee wants him to intervene in the ongoing battle between Ipid head Robert McBride and SAPS acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is calling for Phahlane to be suspended, saying he's intimidating witnesses and interfering with its investigations.

But Phahlane has hit back, questioning the watchdog’s independence, alleging it’s been captured by private forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan.

MPs voiced concern that while McBride and Phahlane argue, crime-fighting is being neglected.

eNCA