Mduduzi Manana back in court

File: Former deputy minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG - Former deputy minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on assault charges.

Manana faces two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for striking two women at a popular nightspot in Fourways, Johannesburg, in August.

The former deputy minister admitted to the incident but initially defended it by saying he had been provoked.

The incident was caught on video and was widely shared on social media.

Manana resigned following intense pressure from various quarters, including some in his own party and from rights groups.

He remains an ANC MP.

At his previous court appearance, Manana was granted R5,000 bail.

The DA said it would picket outside the court.

eNCA