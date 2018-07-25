Mduduzi Manana resignation confirmed

File: Mduduzi Manana was last year convicted of assaulting two women at a Johannesburg nightclub. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG - Mduduzi Manana is now a former ANC MP.

ANC caucus leader Jackson Mthembu has confirmed he received Manana’s resignation letter.

Manana was last year convicted of assaulting two women at a Johannesburg nightclub.

He was due to attend a disciplinary hearing on his assault conviction in Parliament on Wednesday morning.

He was sentenced to R100,000 fine and 500 hours of community service.

In a statement, Mthembu said Manana's voluntary resignation from Parliament, coupled with his resignation from the Executive in 2017, is indicative of someone who has taken full responsibility and has shown remorse for his actions.

Mthembu wished Manana well.

- Additional reporting ANA

eNCA