'MEC Wodumo' Onicca Moloi resigns

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has received a resignation letter from Sports member of the executive council (MEC) Onicca Moloi, who landed in hot water after firing a salvo at provincial leaders through a Facebook post this week.

Mathabatha's spokesman Kenny Mathivha said the premier has thanked her for her work in the provincial department.

''Although we wished her to stay longer, we wish her good luck in her future endeavours and hope she will perform her duties with the same energy she did when deployed in government”, Mathabatha said in a statement on Tuesday.

Moloi was dubbed 'MEC Wodumo' for her stylish dressing and flamboyance likened to popular Gqom artist Babes Wodumo.

She landed in trouble with African National Congress (ANC) provincial leaders following her Facebook posts on Monday, in which she addressed the ''Masana Bishops'' indicating she was resigning as MEC. Masana is reportedly a popular Limpopo lodge frequented by provincial party big wigs.

She wrote on her Facebook page: "Dear Masana Bishops don’t worry; we will send our resignation letters and hand over your so called ‘blue lights’ by Friday to make your job easy. We didn’t join the ANC for Blue lights. Yours Onicca Moloi.''

Moloi was defeated by Basikopo Makamu for the deputy secretary position at the ANC provincial conference held in Polokwane over the weekend. She was not elected into the provincial executive committee (PEC) either. Her departure ahead of a looming provincial cabinet reshuffle by Mathabatha has been received with mixed reaction.

Mathivha said Treasury MEC Rob Tooley has been appointed acting MEC for Sport.

African News Agency