Medical aid schemes will oppose NHI: Nzimande

JOHANNESBURG - SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande is calling for unity in defense of the National Health Insurance.

He says those benefiting from expensive medical aid schemes will do all they can to sabotage it.

Nzimande was speaking at the NUM elective conference in Boksburg.

"We think there is a necessity now to build a broad popular left front that is left wing in character bringing together left forces," he said.

"For instance, one of the things we are going to do we welcome the publication of the NHI bill."

"Comrades, I am telling you, the offensive against the insurance bill is going to be very big from those who are profiteering, from expensive medical aid schemes and the expensive private hospitals.

"We must mobilise and defend that. Let's build a left popular front to defend and advance the National Health Insurance. It is going to be very important," he said.

Speaking at the same event, Nzimande called for changes to the ANC-led alliance.

He said the way the alliance functions is outmoded and it is outdated.

"You can’t have a new dawn that has an alliance that functions in an outmoded way. There must be consultation inside the alliances.

"Key decisions must be taken through that meaningful consultation," said Nzimande.

