Medical claimants battle for payment from ECape health dept

EASTERN CAPE - The Eastern Cape Health Department is drowning in debt due to a mountain of medical claims for negligence.
Attorney Francis Bikitsha, who has been battling to get the department to settle a claim for her client spoke to eNCA about her frustrations.
Bikitsha said, "The department admitted liability in 2011."
But she said she had "been back and forth in the courts" ever since and still awaited finality.
