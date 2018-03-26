Medical claimants battle for payment from ECape health dept

Lusikisiki, 26 March 2018 - The Eastern Cape health department is facing a crisis due to exorbitant legal claims that are eating into its finances. Video: eNCA

EASTERN CAPE - The Eastern Cape Health Department is drowning in debt due to a mountain of medical claims for negligence.

Attorney Francis Bikitsha, who has been battling to get the department to settle a claim for her client spoke to eNCA about her frustrations.

Bikitsha said, "The department admitted liability in 2011."

But she said she had "been back and forth in the courts" ever since and still awaited finality.

*View the attached video for more on this story

