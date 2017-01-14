Medical insurance regulations kick in from April

File: Insurance companies were given a two-year transition period to phase out existing healthcare insurance policies, which they will now be prohibited from providing. Photo: via Pixabay.com

JOHANNESBURG - The health insurance industry is set for a shake-up aimed at limiting excessive doctors' bills.

Final regulations governing medical gap cover, hospital cash plans and primary healthcare policies have been published.

The regulations create a distinction between health insurance and medical aid products and are due to take effect from April.

Roshan Bhana, an actuary at Alexander Forbes Health, explained: "In the absence of the regulations many people thought that purchasing insurance products was similar to having cover for medical schemes. The regulations identify specifically which schemes are medical schemes and which ones are insurance schemes. Medical schemes have a range of conditions to meet in order to provide cover while some of the insurance products don't need that."

Hospital cash-plan payouts will be limited to R3,000 a day, but with a cap of R20,000 annually irrespective of the number of days spent in hospital.

The issue at stake is where the line should be drawn between medical scheme products and health insurance.

Companies say there was a need to remove consumers' confusion about constituted medical aid and what health insurance.

They were given a two-year transition period in which to phase out existing healthcare insurance policies, which they will now be prohibited from providing.

Gap cover, for shortfalls on in-hospital private doctors’ bills, and hospital cash plans, which pay clients a lump sum per day they spend in hospital, will continue to exist, but strict regulations will be enforced.

"For the consumer they need to be 100 percent certain that they have the cover that they need. They need to consult with financial advisers that they have the appropriate level of cover because the healthcare environment is a complex environment," Bhana added.



Some critics say the new regulations are designed to stimulate medical scheme membership, which has been, at best, stationary over the past two decades.

