'Members are getting restless': Numsa's Irvin Jim on Eskom wage talks

JOHANNESBURG - Trade Unions locked in wage negotiations with Eskom have warned that their members are getting restless and this could have dire consequences for electricity supply.

There’s still no agreement between the cash-strapped power utility, The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Numsa and Solidarity after another marathon round of talks.

Eskom is sticking to two offers it put on the table, starting at 7 percent but the unions' demand that bonuses be paid remains a deal breaker.

Workers resumed pickets at power stations to reiterate their demand for the bonuses which Eskom says it cannot afford.

Eskom Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said, “It’s in the hands of the unions. Bonuses remain off the table. Everyone has seen our books. We don’t have money.”

But unions are not backing down.

NUM's Paris Mashego said, “They are saying they are going back to their seniors. They will come back next Friday to present the new offer. The deal breaker remains bonuses…..we urge Eskom management to consider what we have proposed so that they come back with a bonus or there will be no settlement.”

If a settlement isn’t reached soon, the threat of load-shedding may soon become a reality.

“Members are getting restless on the ground, and we can’t be held responsible for what may happen if there is no settlement after the 3rd,” said Numsa's Irvin Jim.

