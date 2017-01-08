Members pledge love, support for ANC

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress supporters and members at the ANC’s 105th anniversary bash said they would stick with the governing party.

Thousands of people made their way to the stadium despite the inclement weather.

“I am thankful to God that my party is turning 105 today. I am a member in good standing and this is our party and no other,” said Bishop Masemola from Mpumalanga.

He arrived in Johannesburg with a group of his branch members early on Sunday.

A group of high school pupils from the Vaal also made their way to the celebrations.

“I have been learning about the ANC since pre-school. Besides what we learn at school, my parents told me about its history… Mandela and how he was mistreated and arrested. I love the ANC,” said 16-year-old Palesa Makau.

Her friend Tiisetso Motsoeneng said she did not like the way way most people were struggling and didn't have jobs.

“I wish the ANC can just dedicate their work on creating jobs. People in the township… and funding even at high schools, we need money to fix schools,” she said.

The ANC started celebrating its January 8 birthday in exile in 1972 under the leadership of its former president, Oliver Tambo.

Africa News Agency