Memorial service for slain taxi drivers to be held in Joburg

File: The death toll from Saturday night's taxi shooting near Colenso in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Midlands has risen to 12. Photo: @TheMikeAppel.

JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service for Gauteng taxi drivers who were ambushed in KwaZulu-Natal will be held in Johannesburg.

Twelve people were killed when unknown gunmen opened fire on the taxi they were travelling in.

They were returning from a funeral of their colleague, a taxi driver affiliated to the Ivory Park association.

Only five people survived the attacked which happened along the R74 between Colenso and Weenen.

Three are still in hospital and two escaped unharmed

Police gave themselves 72 hours to make arrests, but there has been no breakthrough yet.



eNCA