Memorial service held for 5 Sibanye miners

  • South Africa
File: A memorial service was held at the Kloof Rugby Stadium on Gauteng’s West Rand on Wednesday for five miners who died last week at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine. Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Elizabeth Sejake

JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service was held at the Kloof Rugby Stadium on Gauteng’s West Rand on Wednesday for five miners who died last week at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine.

 

 

Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman told those gathered for the memorial that the company was committing itself to achieving "zero harm."

He said a behavioural specialist on safety was hired to assist the company.

Froneman said he did not except workers to take risks and go underground when they felt unsafe.

He said managers had to respect this.

The CEO said the company would be providing financial support for the families of the deceased.

 

 

 

 

 

eNCA

