Memorial service held for 5 Sibanye miners

File: A memorial service was held at the Kloof Rugby Stadium on Gauteng’s West Rand on Wednesday for five miners who died last week at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine. Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Elizabeth Sejake

JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service was held at the Kloof Rugby Stadium on Gauteng’s West Rand on Wednesday for five miners who died last week at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine.

The families of five #SibanyeStillwater workers who died last week want the company to pay each family R2 million for pain this doesn’t include provident fund. — malungelo booi (@malungelob) June 20, 2018

WATCH: The memorial service for five Sibanye Gold miners who died last week, is being held at the Kloof Rugby Stadium in the West Rand today. eNCA's @malungelob is there. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/eNZV2Mrw5n — eNCA (@eNCA) June 20, 2018

Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman told those gathered for the memorial that the company was committing itself to achieving "zero harm."

He said a behavioural specialist on safety was hired to assist the company.

Froneman said he did not except workers to take risks and go underground when they felt unsafe.

He said managers had to respect this.

The CEO said the company would be providing financial support for the families of the deceased.

#SibanyeStillwater Froneman says it’s upsetting that lives are lost especially if the deaths are avoidable — malungelo booi (@malungelob) June 20, 2018

eNCA