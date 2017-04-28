Mental health of 'coup plotter' questioned

Elvis Ramosebudi appears in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on 28 April 2017 for allegedly plotting the assassination of at least 19 politicians and businessmen said to have benefited from state capture. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG -The man accused of plotting the murders of 23 ministers and state officials said on Friday he could not recall if he had ever been admitted to a mental institution.

Elvis Ramosebudi told the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court he had no comment on the Hawks claims, that he was plotting a coup.

The Hawks arrested him this week claiming he had been planning to murder so-called state capture beneficiaries since October.

They accuse him of seeking R140-million in funding for the assassination of government and business leaders, reportedly including President Jacob Zuma and former Eskom CEO and now MP Brian Molefe.

The National Prosecuting Authority would not confirm whether Zuma and the Gupta family were among Ramosebudi's targets.

It was clear on Friday that prosecutors are concerned about his mental health.

Fundraising so he could pay whoever he was going to go to while he was involved in this thing …The normal person cannot go around and ask for millions, not thousands, using his own personal things so they’re of the view that maybe the accused's mental status is not okay,” said King Masemola.

The magistrate then sought further clarity from Ramosebudi, asking him is he had ever been admitted to an institution for mental illness in the past.

The accused replied: "I can’t recall."

The case will resume on on Tuesday.

