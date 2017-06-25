Metro police unit recovers hijacked truck carrying R50m worth of goods

File: A hijacked truck containing electronic goods worth about R50 million has been recovered and two alleged hijackers arrested. Photo: Flickr / Werner Vermaak

JOHANNESBURG – A hijacked truck containing electronic goods worth about R50 million has been recovered and two alleged hijackers arrested, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said on Sunday.

The JMPD K9 unit responded to a tracker signal set off after a truck carrying electronic goods was hijacked on Saturday, mayoral committee member for public safety Michael Sun said.

“Officers traced the hijacked truck to central Johannesburg near Wemmer Pan. Two suspects were apprehended for hijacking and possession of stolen goods and a case was opened at the Johannesburg SAPS [South African Police Service] station where the suspects are still being held. The truck was returned its company,” he said.

The successful interception of the hijacked truck came shortly after the JMPD K9 unit apprehended two suspects on Thursday for the possession of illegal firearms in George Goch informal settlement. One of the suspects resisted arrest, shooting a JMPD officer. The officer was currently recovering in the ICU ward in a hospital.

“As officials from the department of public safety our top priority is to ensure that the residents of Johannesburg are kept safe and that criminals are held to account. This requires that our officers work around the clock and go beyond the call of duty to ensure that we fulfil our mandate.

“I wish to commend their hard work and commitment and assure our residents that criminality will not be tolerated in the City of Johannesburg,” Sun said.

African News Agency