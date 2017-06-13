Irate commuters go on rampage at Cape Town station

Commuters went on the rampage at Cape Town station following major train delays. Photo: Supplied image / ANA

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town fire department confirmed that a train was set alight at the Cape Town railway station after commuters angered by major train delays went on the rampage.

Note media statement - Problematic electrical feeds halt trains pic.twitter.com/tPF3N2hGBg — Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) June 12, 2017

Spokesman Theo Layne said no injuries were reported. Four fire engines were deployed to extinguish the fire.

Metrorail confirmed in a statement that “hundreds of irate customers converged at Cape Town Station and some shops were damaged and looted” following major delays.

The railway service cited “problems with Metrorail electrical power feeds” as the reason for the delays.

Police were deployed to the station to calm the situation.

“We acknowledge that commuters were aggrieved but no amount of inconvenience warrants such behaviour,” said Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker.

Walker said they would study footage of the protest at the station with the intent of charging people with malicious damage to property.

African News Agency