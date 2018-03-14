Metrorail suspends Mamelodi service after attacks

File: Metrorail has announced the suspension of all its operations in Mamelodi, north east of Pretoria, due to recent spade of attacks on trains and staff. Photo: Flickr/SAR Connecta

JOHANNESBURG – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)’s Metrorail has suspended operations in Mamelodi, spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said on Wednesday.

“This is due to train hijackings, staff assaults and attacks against commuter trains in the area,” Mofokeng said.

In a statement, Metrorail said there has been more than 10 attacks in a space of less than a week, with the latest incident taking place at the Eerste Fabrieke station on Tuesday night.

“No train service will run from Koedoespoort and Pienaarspoort stations,” the statement added.

Metrorail further said there would be no alternative plans for commuters.

Commuters with valid tickets for the month or weekly tickets can claim refunds from the Rissik, Haartebees and Pretoria stations.

"Drivers are scared to operate in the area due to ongoing attacks," Mofokeng added, saying the suspension had no timeframe.

eNCA