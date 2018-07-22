Transport union calls for task team to probe Metrorail arson attacks

File: Untu says it's the fifth time in recent months that train coaches have been set alight as they approach stations. Photo: ANA / Supplied

CAPE TOWN - Transport union Untu has called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to appoint a task team to investigate the spate of arson attacks on Metrorail trains in Cape Town.

On Saturday, a number of carriages were destroyed and railway infrastructure damaged in a fire.

Trains on fire at the Cape Town station. Millions of rands of damage. pic.twitter.com/xkwxO6NHK7 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 21, 2018

Cape Town - #TrainFire Train on fire now Cape Town station. Platform 15 #MetroRail pic.twitter.com/kN9mEWx5Xa — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 21, 2018

Two platforms were affected but no-one was injured.

Untu says it's the fifth time in recent months that train coaches have been set alight as they approach stations.

Train carriages were set alight at the Retreat railway station on 22 May.

City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue services said the train driver confirmed that she noticed the fire between stations.

On 30 May, a person died and a woman sustained serious injuries when a train caught fire.

The union believes there will be no trains left to transport more than a million commuters in Cape Town daily unless something's done soon.

Metrorail says it's investigating the incident.

eNCA