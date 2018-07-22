Metrorail to deploy ‘high level’ team to investigate arson attacks

File: Three separate train fires in recent months have been attributed to arson attacks. Photo: Gallo / Roger Sedres

JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail is deploying a 'high-level team' to get to the bottom of arson attacks on trains in the Western Cape.

Nine coaches and five trailers have been destroyed in the latest attack.

This means there’ll be even fewer trains to ferry the city’s daily commuters of over a million.

Commuters and security guards saw smoke coming from a carriage as it pulled in to Cape Town station's platform 15.

Train on fire at Cape Town station on Saturday July 21. Video by Ruvan Boshoff pic.twitter.com/mTOGeospwE — David Chambers (@daveincapetown) July 21, 2018

The fire quickly spread to a parked train on platform 16. There were no injuries, but that hasn't been the case in prior incidents.

Three separate train fires in recent months have been attributed to arson attacks.

One person has died as a result and several others seriously injured.

City of Cape Town’s Brett Herron said,“The sabotage of our rail system is relentless and I hope that the recent 15-year imprisonment sentence imposed by a court against a criminal convicted of sabotaging the rail system would have acted as some deterrent.”

Metrorail officials say they're still trying to determine the cause of the latest incident.

"In a statement Prasa group CEO, Sibusiso Sithole says while the passenger rail agency has been considering deploying new trains to Cape Town, its concerned whether they'll be safe, given what he calls, the volatile situation.

