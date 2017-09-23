Microlight pilot crashes in Magaliesberg

Paramedics stabilise a man whose microlight pilot crashed into a hangar at an airfield in the Magaliesburg area on Saturday morning. Photo: Netcare 911

MAGALIESBURG – A microlight pilot was airlifted to hospital on Saturday morning after crashing at an airfield in the Magaliesburg area of Gauteng.

Netcare 911 spokesman Nick Dollman said that reports from the scene alleged that the man had been trying to land and crashed into a hangar at an airfield in Orient Hills.

Advanced life-support paramedics attended to the 46-year-old man, who had sustained life-threatening injuries.

“He was in a critical condition; medical drugs were administered and CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation] was performed and he was placed on a ventilator. Due to the severe nature of his injuries and the location of the incident, the Netcare 911 specialised helicopter ambulance was called to the scene," Dollman said.

The Magaliesburg South African Police Service and the West Rand fire department were also at the scene, he said.

African News Agency