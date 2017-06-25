Midnight meeting has West Cape ANC up in arms

Five of the six regions are now calling for the provincial executive committee to be disbanded. eNCA Photo: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - A group of regional ANC leaders in the Western Cape says immediate action is needed to save the party's soul.

They say a gang within the organisation has disbanded the largest region in the province.

The leaders held an emergency press conference in Cape Town earlier.

These widening divisions come as the party gears up for its policy conference next Friday.

Some regional leaders are up in arms following a decision by some provincial executive committee members to disband the executive of the Dullah Omar region.

They say the decision was made after a PEC meeting collapsed in the early hours of Sunday morning, under suspicious circumstances.

"If that clique sat at 2 o' clock in the morning, 16 people, after they had a drink at Taj and convened a meeting at 2 o' clock whilst we are sleeping and they take this serious decision and the National Executive Committee of the ANC condones that, surely we'll say there's a serious problem," said Xolani Sotashe from the ANC Dullah Omar Chair

The group also alleges that a provincial policy conference held a week ago in Stellenbosch was nothing more than a ruse for certain factions to punt their preferred candidate for the ANC presidency.

They say factionalism is rife within the party, at all levels.

"There's a problem in the organisation, a problem of factionalism that must be rooted out. A problem of people thinking that they own the ANC," Sotashe said at a press conference on Sunday.

The group has requested national structures to intervene. With the national policy conference days away, they say delegates from the province have not yet been confirmed.

eNCA