Millions of fines to be scrapped

JOHANNESBURG - Some motorists in Gauteng who have outstanding traffic fines, don't have to pay them because they weren't issued properly.

The North Gauteng High Court on Friday ruled that fines where traffic officers did not comply with the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences, or Aarto Act, are invalid.

The fines were also found to have not been sent by registered mailing services.

