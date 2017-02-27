Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Millions of fines to be scrapped

File: Millions of fines issued to motorists in Johannesburg and Pretoria since 2008 will be scrapped. Photo: Gallo / Jody Nel

JOHANNESBURG - Some motorists in Gauteng who have outstanding traffic fines, don't have to pay them because they weren't issued properly.

The North Gauteng High Court on Friday ruled that fines where traffic officers did not comply with the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences, or Aarto Act, are invalid. 

The fines were also found to have not been sent by registered mailing services.

Millions of fines issued to motorists in Johannesburg and Pretoria since 2008 will be scrapped.

