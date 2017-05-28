File. Organisers of the campaign #NotInMyName say government's messaging needs to be clear on issues of gender based violence and abuse. Minister of Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu (pictured) was criticised for describing Karabo Mokoena as "weak." Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Gender activists are reminding government about the power of language when speaking about violence against women and children.

The organisers of the campaign, Not In My Name say the message needs to be clear to avoid confusion.

"They must ensure that as government at every function and every statement they issue, that no violence should happen in this government and also not in our names as men,” activist Mbuyiselo Botha said.

Recently, protesters marched in Pretoria calling for an end to the violence against women and children.

In Gauteng alone, 63 women have been killed between April 1 and May 21, in those seven weeks 10 women were murdered by their intimate partners.

Police say nearly 40 percent of the victims were killed with a firearm. Four children have also been murdered in the same period.

On Friday, protesters gathered for another march, demanding an end to the attacks on women and children.

Activists say it’s time for the government to show it’s serious about tackling the scourge.

While the country mourns the death of Karabo Mokoena, who was murdered, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, Minister of Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu was criticised after she described Mokoena as "weak" while trying to explain why she became a victim of abuse.

“To the eNCA which says I said Karabo was weak, I just wish to say Karabo was vulnerable. Karabo was in a relationship where she thought it would work for her but it led to an unfortunate death of her,” Shabangu later clarified.

Activists are also calling on government to support organisations working on gender violence. Botha believes that leaders in government should take their platforms more seriously.

“Language is powerful. Minister Shabangu may say something that may be innocent but it depends on how that message reaches the listener out there," Botha added.

eNCA